Reklaim signs letter of intent to acquire Multimedia Lists
Reklaim (OTCQB:MYIDF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the assets of a data broker currently operating in the United States, Multimedia Lists.
MML is a cash flow-positive company and is expected to immediately double the monthly revenue of the company when the transaction closes.
- The company expects the transaction terms to be structured based on a multiple of MML’s EBITDA and will also include a performance earn-out over a four-year term with payment consisting of a combination of cash and stock and dependencies on hitting specific EBITDA goals.
"MML has several Fortune 500 clients that complement the existing clients and distribution of Reklaim. As privacy legislation and technology changes are putting the onus on data companies to ensure the data being offered to clients is compliant, partnering with Reklaim will help MML retain and grow their client base. As we have previously communicated to the market, we have identified a unique opportunity to amalgamate data companies that lack the tools to maintain consent with consumers, and we are excited to accelerate this strategy over the coming quarters." said Reklaim CEO Neil Sweeney.
