Provident Financial Services, Lakeland Bancorp to merge

Sep. 27, 2022 7:45 AM ETLakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI), PFSBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger, valued at ~$1.3B.
  • Lakeland shareholders will receive 0.8319 shares of Provident for each common stock. Provident shareholders will own 58% and Lakeland shareholders will own 42% of the combined company post the completion of the transaction.
  • The boards of both the companies have unanimously approved the transaction, but the transaction is pending shareholders approval.
  • The merger is expected to close in Q2 2023.
  • Provident will be the surviving corporation as part of the merger.
  • The merger will see the banking platforms of each of the companies, Provident Bank and Lakeland Bank, combine to create New Jersey's preeminent super-community bank with more than $25B in assets and $20B in total deposits.
  • The transaction is said to fortify Provident and Lakeland's positions as leading players in the tri-state commercial real estate market, Provident's two ancillary fee-based business lines in insurance and wealth management and Lakeland's growing asset-based lending and equipment lease financing provide opportunities for additional growth and relationship expansion.
  • The combined entity is expected to generate 2024 GAAP EPS of ~24% or ~9% with and without purchase accounting interest rate marks, respectively.
  • The transaction is expected to result in an internal rate of return of ~20%.
  • The combined company's board will have 16 directors in total, consisting of nine directors from Provident and seven directors from Lakeland.
  • Lakeland CEO Thomas Shara will serve as executive vice chairman.
  • A Provident board representative will serve as the independent lead director of the combined company's board.
  • PFS shares were trading -0.69% pre-market.
