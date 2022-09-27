Lucid Group powers higher after Cantor Fitzgerald makes bull call

Sep. 27, 2022 7:59 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

New Lucid Air Luxury Electric Cars

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cantor Fitzgerald started off coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) with an overweight rating

Analyst Andres Sheppard and team believe LCID’s luxury and premium vehicles provide greater efficiency, longer range, faster charging, and more space relative to its peers. Of note, they observed that Lucid vehicles are designed to contain a luxurious interior and a compact, efficient exterior that results in more space for the passengers.

Lucid (LCID) is seen competing well in the global luxury car market and capturing roughly 2% of the global EV market by 2026. Crucial to the Lucid growth story is the agreement with Saudi Arabia to buy up to 100K vehicles over a 10-year time period. That deal is anticipated to help the EV upstart ramp up production quickly.

Cantor Fitzgerald assigned a price target of $23 to LCID vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.25 to $57.75. Shares of LCID perked up on Tuesday morning with a 2.99% gain to $14.48.

Comments (1)

