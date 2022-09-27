Jabil Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.20, revenue of $9B beats by $600M, announces $1B buybacks
Sep. 27, 2022
- Jabil press release (NYSE:JBL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $9B (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
- FQ1 Outlook: Net revenue of $9.0B to $9.6B vs. consensus of $9.00B; GAAP operating income $367M-$427M; Non-GAAP operating income $415M-$475M; GAAP EPS $1.65 to $2.05; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.40 vs. consensus of $2.22
- Jabil’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion in common stock. The shares will be repurchased from time-to-time through fiscal year 2024 through various methods
