Jabil Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.20, revenue of $9B beats by $600M, announces $1B buybacks

Sep. 27, 2022 8:02 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Jabil press release (NYSE:JBL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $9B (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
  • FQ1 Outlook: Net revenue of $9.0B to $9.6B vs. consensus of $9.00B; GAAP operating income $367M-$427M; Non-GAAP operating income $415M-$475M; GAAP EPS $1.65 to $2.05; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.40 vs. consensus of $2.22
  • Jabil’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion in common stock. The shares will be repurchased from time-to-time through fiscal year 2024 through various methods

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.