4 stocks to watch on Tuesday: Hertz, Avidity Biosciences and more

Sep. 27, 2022 8:08 AM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ), RNA, TSM, LBAIBP, PFSBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Major market averages look to recoup some of their losses that were incurred on Monday as the futures market points to a risk on type of session in the early morning. While broader indices intend to open higher providing a general bullish undertone, a handful of individual stocks are set to move on individual news items. Here are a few stocks to watch for Tuesday:

  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has moved higher on Tuesday morning by 2.9% after the car rental firm inked a deal with BP plc (BP) for the development of a national network of electric vehicle charging stations.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) plunged 24.3% in premarket trading as the organization stated that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for lead asset AOC 1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) ticked higher by 1% even as DIGITIMES reported that the global foundry's "major" fabless customers have started cutting back wafer starts in 2023.
  • Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) popped 9.6% as the firm agreed to combine in an all-stock merger with Provident Financial Services (PFS). The merger between both companies is valued at $1.3B.

In other market news, Bitcoin retook $20,000 as the digital currency has taken off more than 5% as traders look to capitalize off its recent declines.

