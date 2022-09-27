Appropriate regulation for crypto is needed as its use increases, Fed's Powell says
Sep. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- It's important to ensure appropriate regulation is in place as crypto use increases in the retail financial system, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday during a conference hosted by the Banque of France.
- Monetary policy normalization has revealed significant structural issues in the DeFi system, he said. Specifically, there has been a lack of transparency, he said.
- On the positive side, from a financial stability standpoint, the slump in crypto hasn't had a broader impact on financial stability. "We need to be very careful about how crypto activities are taken within the financial perimeter," he Powell said.
- Update at 8:07 AM ET: The European Central Bank will decide on whether it will create a central bank digital currency, in about a year, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. The central bank must be careful that a digital euro won't crowd out commercial bank deposits. Commercial banks and other private parties should be involved, but "the pricing must be right," she said.
- 8:10 AM ET: The ECB is now moving into prototype phase, she said.
- 8:14 AM ET: "Novel structures present new risks," Fed's Powell said. One example of a novel structure would be an unhosted crypto wallet. "There's a lot of work and a lot of thinking that needs to be done to determine what is acceptable."
- Another higher level point to consider is whether DeFi cost savings come from ignoring risks, he added.
- Speaking about stablecoins, he notes that they're "private forms of money, they will be subject if their reserves are not very high quality assets."
- 8:18 AM ET: The Fed doesn't expect to make a decision on a CBDC "for some time," and will require backing from Congress to proceed with one, if it decided to create a CBDC. Studying the issue will take at least a couple of years, he added.
- Developing...check back for updates.
- Earlier Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped more than 5% to retake $20K
