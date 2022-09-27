Stock index futures point to a sharply higher open Tuesday as buyers stepped in for equities and the dollar and rates took a breather.

S&P futures (SPX) are +1.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are +1.4% and Dow futures (INDU) are +1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 7 basis points to 3.81% and the 2-year yield (US27) is down 10 basis points to 4.21%.

"The UK may have been the epicentre for yesterday’s moves, but the global bond selloff showed no sign of abating elsewhere, with yields rising to fresh multi-year highs on both sides of the Atlantic," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

On the economic calendar, durable goods arrive before the bell. Economists are expecting a 0.2% rise for August.

At the same time, Fed chief Jerome Powell will speak.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index with the forecast for a rise to 104.5.

The dollar is easing back today but Morgan Stanley says it is still a risk to stocks.