Synnex Non-GAAP EPS of $2.74 beats by $0.01, revenue of $15.36B beats by $330M
Sep. 27, 2022 8:09 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synnex press release (NYSE:SNX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.74 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $15.36B (+194.8% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $15.2 billion to $16.2 billion vs consensus of $16.2B. Net income is expected to be in the range of $138 million to $177 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $259 million to $298 million. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.44 to $1.84 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.70 to $3.10 vs consensus of $3.04, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 95.2 million.
- Shares -1.57% PM.
