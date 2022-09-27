BLADE and Eve Air Mobility announce strategic partnership to expand urban air mobility ecosystem in India
- FlyBlade India, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX) announced a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, initially underwriting 50,000 hours of flight time per year in the region, service and support, and Eve's urban air traffic management software solution.
- The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.
"India's traffic congestion woes are only expected to get worse. This partnership allows us to leverage Eve's deep expertise in not just EVA design but also in the infrastructure required to support UAM," said Amit Dutta, managing director, BLADE India.
"We are thrilled about partnering with BLADE India and pioneering the urban air mobility market in the country, which has the potential to be one of the largest markets globally. This initial order will allow us to enter into service in India and further develop the ecosystem according to the community's needs. We look forward to offering the people of India a zero-emission UAM solution in the future that will be quiet, efficient, and accessible," said André Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
