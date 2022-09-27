Genasys secures multi-year software services contract from global automaker

Sep. 27, 2022 8:18 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced Tuesday it has secured a software-as-a service contract from auto manufacturing group based in North America.
  • The contract received for Genasys Emergency Management and enterprise software services are replacing a competitor's system, the report read.
  • “This is the second global automaker to select GEM to better safeguard its domestic and international workforce,” said Genasys CEO Richard Danforth. “With real-time situational awareness in a single dashboard that features duress buttons, field check-ins and recipient locations, GEM helps keep people safe and businesses working.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.