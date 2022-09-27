Genasys secures multi-year software services contract from global automaker
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced Tuesday it has secured a software-as-a service contract from auto manufacturing group based in North America.
- The contract received for Genasys Emergency Management and enterprise software services are replacing a competitor's system, the report read.
- “This is the second global automaker to select GEM to better safeguard its domestic and international workforce,” said Genasys CEO Richard Danforth. “With real-time situational awareness in a single dashboard that features duress buttons, field check-ins and recipient locations, GEM helps keep people safe and businesses working.”
