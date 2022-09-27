Context to focus on ELONA trial, CLDN6 program, extends cash runway into 1Q24
Sep. 27, 2022
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) on Tuesday updated cash guidance to extend its runway into Q1 2024.
- The company plans to defer noncritical R&D activities, reduce future overhead and infrastructure expenditures, and prioritize its onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) ELONA Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and Claudin 6 (CLDN6) program.
- CNTX said it is evaluating ELONA clinical trial evaluating CNTX's oral progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist ONA-XR in combination with Menarini's elacestrant in estrogen receptor positive, PR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients, who have previously been treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor in Q4 this year and to report Phase 1b data in Q4 2023.
