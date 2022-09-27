SAIC secures $170M NASA contract to provide systems and software assurance services
Sep. 27, 2022 8:18 AM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has been awarded a $170M contract by the NASA to continue performing independent verification and validation of space systems and software.
- This contract will support all of NASA’s current human space exploration programs as well as numerous Earth science and planetary science missions.
- Under the five-year contract, the company will deliver services including software systems IV&V, safety & mission assurance, software assurance and mission protection services.
“The SAS2 contract enables SAIC to continue providing critical engineering expertise to NASA. When missions such as the Perseverance Mars Rover or the Artemis Program take flight, SAIC performs critical system and software verification and validation that helps to ensure mission success.” said Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space sector at SAIC.
Comments