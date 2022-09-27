Kinder Morgan sells Elba Liquefaction stake in $565M deal

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) said Tuesday it sold a 25.5% equity interest in Elba Liquefaction to an undisclosed financial buyer for ~$565M.

The value of the equity interest implies an enterprise value of $2.3B for Elba, or ~13x estimated 2022 EBITDA.

Upon closing, KMI and the undisclosed financial buyer will each own a 25.5% interest and Blackstone Credit will continue to hold a 49% stake in Elba.

The Elba Liquefaction facility is located on Elba Island in Georgia and includes 10 modular liquefaction units for a total capacity of 2.5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, equivalent to 350M cf/day of natural gas.

