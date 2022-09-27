Farmmi gains on receiving repeat bulk multi-product order for export to Japan
Sep. 27, 2022 8:22 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) received a repeat bulk multi-product order for export to Japan for dried Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus is from one of the company's long-term customers.
- "We achieved record revenues in the first half of fiscal 2022 with 148% growth reported on August 22, 2022. We have continued to build on that momentum as we capture new greenfield opportunities in our new corn and cotton segments, while driving growth in our core fungi business. The broader market pressure seen in most public company stocks is masking our progress, but we are not deterred. We are confident in our competitive position and in our ability to continue to execute on our business strategy. We believe there remains a clear disconnect in the valuation of our company compared with our financial results, fundamentals and growth prospects. We remain focused on accelerating profitable growth as we leverage the strong, scalable platform we have built and funded, as we work to unlock more of the Company's true potential for all shareholders." said Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO
- Shares are trading up 3.7% premarket.
