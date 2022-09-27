Air Canada introduces CHOOOSE as new carbon offset partner
Sep. 27, 2022 8:20 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has introduced CHOOOSE, a global climate technology company as the airline's new carbon offset program provider.
- The option to purchase verified carbon offsets is now seamlessly integrated into the airline's Canadian and US booking websites.
- Air Canada's new carbon offset program is integrated into its Canadian and US websites booking process, where the CHOOOSE platform automatically estimates GHG emissions of the customer's journey and allows them to voluntarily elect to offset the GHG emissions associated with their flight.
- "With the evolution of our carbon offset program, we are introducing greater convenience and ease for customers choosing to help mitigate air travel GHG emissions and support a range of trusted global climate projects which align with UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada.
Comments