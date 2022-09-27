Datametrex boosts normal course issuer bid
- The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) regarding its plans to increase the number of common shares to be purchased for cancellation as part of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) announced on June 2, 2022.
- The notice provides that the company may purchase up to an aggregate ~34.79M shares in total during the 12-month period ending June 7, 2023. That represents ~10% of the total number of shares outstanding as of June 2, 2022. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the bid will be financed out of the working capital of the company.
- A total of 17.8M shares have been purchased for cancellation under the NCIB to date.
