Seagen partners with Zai Lab to introduce cervical cancer drug in China
Sep. 27, 2022 8:26 AM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)GNMSF, GMXAY, ZLAB, GMABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced an agreement on Tuesday under which the Chinese biotech will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the cervical cancer therapy TIVDAK in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- Per the terms, SGEN will receive $30M as upfront payments in addition to milestone payments and tiered royalties on TIVDAK net sales.
- The company will equally share all receipts with Danish biotech Genmab (GMAB) (OTCPK:GNMSF) (GMXAY) under an existing partnership between the companies for the treatment.
- TIVDAK, an antibody-drug conjugate, is licensed in the U.S. under FDA’s accelerated approval pathway for adults with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors continue to advance despite chemotherapy.
- The companies expect their partnership will support the regional patient enrollment in a confirmatory phase 3 open-label study, which is currently underway to support the global regulatory applications for the treatment.
The ZLAB partnership marks the second collaboration SGEN announced this week.
