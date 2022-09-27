Cognition stock rises 12% on $2.14M grant from NIH for Alzheimer's study

Sep. 27, 2022

  • Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) said it received a $2.14M grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to help complete an ongoing study of CT1812 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • The study called SEQUEL will evaluate if CT1812 results in a normalization of the EEG patterns. The trial is enrolling 16 adults who will receive either CT1812 or placebo, the company said in a Sept. 27 press release.
  • Cognition noted that the study is taking place at the Amsterdam UMC Dept. of Neurology/Alzheimer Center and Brain Research Center.
  • The NIA, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded a $3.2M grant in 2020 to support the study and has now awarded $2.14M, the company added.
