Cognition stock rises 12% on $2.14M grant from NIH for Alzheimer's study
Sep. 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) said it received a $2.14M grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to help complete an ongoing study of CT1812 in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
- The study called SEQUEL will evaluate if CT1812 results in a normalization of the EEG patterns. The trial is enrolling 16 adults who will receive either CT1812 or placebo, the company said in a Sept. 27 press release.
- Cognition noted that the study is taking place at the Amsterdam UMC Dept. of Neurology/Alzheimer Center and Brain Research Center.
- The NIA, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded a $3.2M grant in 2020 to support the study and has now awarded $2.14M, the company added.
- CGTX +12.28% to $1.92 premarket Sept. 27
