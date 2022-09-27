Citi issues warning on McDonald's due to F/X, European macro challenges

Sep. 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments

McDonald"s Quarterly Earnings Miss Wall Street"s Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Citi placed McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) on a 90-day negative catalyst watch due to risk with the European business in particular.

Analyst Jon Tower and team see an increasingly less favorable risk-reward profile on the restaurant stock, with FX & macro challenges in Europe looming over EPS estimates heading into Q3 winter months. They observed that MCD's EV/EBITDA valuation is near all-time highs vs the market leaving little room for shares to absorb negative estimate revisions.

"Specifically, over $0.25/2.5% of incremental FX headwinds since 2Q results, and a Street outlook that shows IOM SSS momentum continuing to push higher. While we don’t question the strength/macro resiliency of the US business, US SSS would need to beat (already strong) expectations by a MSD percentage to offset marking to market for FX and even a LSD decline in the Europe SSS outlook."

Shares of MCD are up 0.23% premarket to $244.33.

See all the valuation metrics on McDonald's.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.