Citi issues warning on McDonald's due to F/X, European macro challenges

Citi placed McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) on a 90-day negative catalyst watch due to risk with the European business in particular.

Analyst Jon Tower and team see an increasingly less favorable risk-reward profile on the restaurant stock, with FX & macro challenges in Europe looming over EPS estimates heading into Q3 winter months. They observed that MCD's EV/EBITDA valuation is near all-time highs vs the market leaving little room for shares to absorb negative estimate revisions.

"Specifically, over $0.25/2.5% of incremental FX headwinds since 2Q results, and a Street outlook that shows IOM SSS momentum continuing to push higher. While we don’t question the strength/macro resiliency of the US business, US SSS would need to beat (already strong) expectations by a MSD percentage to offset marking to market for FX and even a LSD decline in the Europe SSS outlook."

Shares of MCD are up 0.23% premarket to $244.33.

