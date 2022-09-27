The Westaim Corporation to make 2022 normal course issuer bid

Sep. 27, 2022

  • The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted The Westaim Corporation's (OTCPK:WEDXF) (TSXV:WED:CA) notice to make a 2022 normal course issuer bid.
  • As part of the company's 2021 normal course issuer bid, which began Oct. 1, 2021, and ends Sep. 30, the company purchased and cancelled 1.8M shares. The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of $2.02 per share, including commissions.
  • The Canada-based company will purchase up to ~11M shares in total, representing ~10% of the company's public float, during the 12-month new bid period, commencing Oct. 1 and ending Sep. 30, 2023.
  • The price for the shares will be the prevailing market price.
  • The company is not expected to purchase more than 2% of its issued and outstanding shares during any 30-day period.
  • The purchases will be financed out of the working capital.
