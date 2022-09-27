Durable goods orders fall less than expected in August
Sep. 27, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- August Durable Goods Orders: -0.2% to $272.7B vs. -0.4% consensus and -0.1% prior. That's the second straight month of declines.
- Core durable goods: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.2% prior.
- Durable goods, excluding defense: -0.9% vs. +0.9% in July (revised from +1.1%).
- Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +1.3% vs. +0.2% expected and +0.7% previously (revised from +0.3%).
- Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up 15 of the last 16 months, rose 0.7% to $272.1B. That followed a 0.2% increase in July. Transportation equipment, up 10 of the last 11 months, drove the increase, increasing 1.9% to $88.0B.
- Earlier this week, (Sep. 26) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey -17.2 in September.
