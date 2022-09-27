Durable goods orders fall less than expected in August

  • August Durable Goods Orders: -0.2% to $272.7B vs. -0.4% consensus and -0.1% prior. That's the second straight month of declines.
  • Core durable goods: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.2% prior.
  • Durable goods, excluding defense: -0.9% vs. +0.9% in July (revised from +1.1%).
  • Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +1.3% vs. +0.2% expected and +0.7% previously (revised from +0.3%).
  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up 15 of the last 16 months, rose 0.7% to $272.1B. That followed a 0.2% increase in July. Transportation equipment, up 10 of the last 11 months, drove the increase, increasing 1.9% to $88.0B.
