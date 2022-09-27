COIN,RIOT and MARA are among pre market gainers
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) +30% Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by US FDA for AL102 in Progressing Desmoid Tumors.
- Intelligent Living Application Group (ILAG) +24%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) +14% rises as eye drug implant OTX-TKI shows promise in vision disorder in trial.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) +14% as epinephrine sublingual film outperforms autoinjector.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) +13%.
- Equillium (EQ) +13% Announces Positive Interim Results from the EQUALISE Study in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (APE) +10% Likely more APEs on the way.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) +9%.
- Nautilus (NLS) +9% to consider a sale as part of strategic review.
- Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +8%.
- Color Star Technology (CSCW) +7%.
- Endeavour Silver (EXK) +7%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) +7%.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +7%.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) +7%.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +6%.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) +6%.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) +6%.
- Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) +6%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) +5%.
- Carvana (CVNA) +5%.
- FREYR (FREY) +5%.
- Gold Resource (GORO) +5%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) +5%.
- The RealReal (REAL) +5%.
