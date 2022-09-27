Endexx’s HYLA division secures two purchase orders exceeding 200,000 units

Sep. 27, 2022 8:32 AM ETEndexx Corporation (EDXC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Endexx's(OTCPK:EDXC) recently acquired (controlling-interest) HYLA division, secures two major purchase orders for its new innovative vape-delivery product that holds 4500 puffs per built in cartridge unit.
  • The combined orders represent a 150,000-unit order and a 52,000-unit order for over 200,000 units within the first month of the acquisition of Hyla.
  • Hyla completes first production nun on new 4500 puff vape system.
  • The newly innovated “No-Nic” (zero- nicotine) vape product produced offers 4500 puffs per disposable unit.
  • This expanded puff capacity far exceeds the capacity of its competitor’s products worldwide.
  • It is formulated with Guarana and Levodopa and is forecasted to replace the recently banned nicotine products sold internationally where vape products are available.

