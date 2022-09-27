Avalon enters into off-take agreement for petalite concentrates
- Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQX:AVLNF) has secured a firm commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the Co.'s Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario.
- The off-take agreement is for a multiple number of years with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer.
- The customer has agreed to initially pay the current market price for the petalite product for at least the first year after commercial shipment commences.
- "While Avalon remains committed to serving the emerging lithium battery materials market in Ontario through its recently announced partnership with LG Energy Solution, Avalon is also well positioned to serve both the glass-ceramic and battery materials markets due to the large size of the Big Whopper pegmatite resource and the presence of several other petalite pegmatites on the property." said Avalon's President & CEO, Don Bubar.
