Ecolab appoints Darrell Brown as new COO
Sep. 27, 2022 8:51 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has named Darrell Brown as its new president and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Brown is currently executive vice president and president of the Global Industrial group.
- Brown has held his current role in Global Industrial since 2019. He was earlier executive vice president and president of Ecolab’s Energy Services division. He has served in various leadership positions within Ecolab since joining it in 2002.
- Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck said: "[Brown's] winning track record, knowledge of our company, focus on talent development and tremendous leadership abilities will provide exceptional execution support and additional focus on the company’s long-term growth and performance. I am fortunate to have Darrell as a partner for the years ahead as we continue to enhance profitability by capitalizing on Ecolab’s significant global growth opportunities."
