Grab expects to break even by H2 2024

Sep. 27, 2022 8:53 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Bag of delivery food company in Singapore

Miguel Vidal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) expects to break-even on its adjusted EBITDA by the second half of 2024 as it accelerates towards profitability, company officials said on Tuesday.
  • The Southeast Asia's ride hailing and food delivery firm stated it estimates adjusted EBITDA loss to be about $380M for second half of 2022, a 27% improvement from the first half.
  • Group revenue is expected to grow between 45% to 55% year-on-year in 2023 on a constant currency basis.
  • "We’ve been firing on all cylinders to improve our profitability trajectory and deliver growth in a sustainable manner and the new targets we’ve shared today reflect that....We plan to leverage the power of the superapp ecosystem as a competitive moat to strengthen our leadership in the region, even as we continue to optimize our costs," CEO Anthony Tan told analysts at first investor day.
  • The company also expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026.
  • As of August 2022, Grab has seen 19% higher batch rates and 11% increase in trips per transit hour.
  • Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Since its listing in Dec 2021, GRAB stock has lost over 70% in price vs. benchmark S&P 500 -18%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.