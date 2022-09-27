Cybin gains on licensing deal for psychedelic based medications
Sep. 27, 2022 8:53 AM ETCybin Inc. (CYBN)MSSTFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian biopharmaceutical company Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) added ~9% pre-market Tuesday after announcing a deal to acquire an exclusive license for a class of psychedelic-based compounds from Toronto-based drug discovery firm Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:MSSTF).
- The partnership will allow CYBN to gain exclusive access to a broad array of tryptamine-based molecules from Mindset (OTCQB:MSSTF) in return for an initial license fee of $500K in addition to clinical development milestone payments worth up to $9.5M.
- CYBN is allowed to pay milestone payments in cash or common stock of Cybin or both, subject to certain conditions, including the approval and market launch of the first drug candidate. The deal also includes payments for ~2% royalty from sales of commercialized drugs.
- “This exclusive license bolsters the breadth of Cybin’s IP holdings while adding a significant number of compounds to our growing library of psychedelic derivative drug development candidates,” CYBN Chief Executive Doug Drysdale remarked.
