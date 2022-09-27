Grove continues massive retail expansion

Sep. 27, 2022 8:47 AM ETGrove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings (NYSE:GROV) has announced a notable retail expansion for Grove, its flagship home care brand, with its first drugstore retailer.
  • As the Co. continues to drive omni-channel growth, Grove, which is committed to become 100% plastic-free by 2025, has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.
  • This retail expansion is the latest milestone in the Company’s ongoing journey to help more consumers adopt a sustainable lifestyle by providing greater access to high-performing and plastic-free products across the country.
  • “By growing our distribution, we’re making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.