Grove continues massive retail expansion
Sep. 27, 2022 8:47 AM ETGrove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Grove Collaborative Holdings (NYSE:GROV) has announced a notable retail expansion for Grove, its flagship home care brand, with its first drugstore retailer.
- As the Co. continues to drive omni-channel growth, Grove, which is committed to become 100% plastic-free by 2025, has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.
- This retail expansion is the latest milestone in the Company’s ongoing journey to help more consumers adopt a sustainable lifestyle by providing greater access to high-performing and plastic-free products across the country.
- “By growing our distribution, we’re making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
Comments