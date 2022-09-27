Quantum and Atempo expand partnership

Sep. 27, 2022 8:59 AM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) has expanded partnership with Atempo.
  • Per the terms, the firms are introducing validated solution bundles that combine Atempo Tina software, a Quantum® media server, and Quantum secondary storage solutions.
  • Atempo Tina software and Quantum servers and storage combine to offer comprehensive data protection solutions to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce business risk.
  • As part of a new worldwide reseller pact, Quantum will resell Atempo Tina software with an all-inclusive, capacity-based subscription licensing model that is only available through Quantum.
  • The solution offerings enable backup and recovery, long-term retention, and compliance across virtualized infrastructures, databases, bare metal serv ers, NAS platforms, and Microsoft 365 environments.

