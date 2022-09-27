U.S. Silica to hike prices by up to 20% to offset rising costs

Sep. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Wisconsin Frac Sand Mine Pile

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) said Tuesday its Industrial and Specialty Products business will raise prices for most of its silica sand and other products by 9%-20%, depending on the product and grade, beginning November 1.

The company said the price increases are "necessary to help offset significant and continuing cost increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs."

U.S. Silica (SLCA) has no solvency issues for the moment, but 2025 will bring a major hurdle to jump when the vast majority of its debt matures, Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

