S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index falls M/M in July, rises less than expected Y/Y
Sep. 27, 2022 9:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The deceleration in home prices continued in July, according to the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI. In the 20-city composite, every city reported lower price increases from a year ago compared with the June Y/Y number.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) -0.4% M/M vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.4% prior.
- HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) -0.8% M/M vs. +0.4% prior.
- HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +16.1% Y/Y vs. +17.0% consensus and +18.6% prior. The deceleration marks the biggest deceleration in the history of the index, S&P DJI Managing Director Craig J. Lazzara said.
- House Price Index: -0.6% vs. +0.1% prior.
- "As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates upward, mortgage financing has become more expensive, a process that continues to this day. Given the prospects for a more challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to decelerate," Lazzara said.
- Earlier this month, U.S. homebuyers bought the dip as prices cooled in August, report shows
Comments (1)