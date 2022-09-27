S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index falls M/M in July, rises less than expected Y/Y

Sep. 27, 2022 9:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Miniature colorful house on stack coins

jaturonoofer

  • The deceleration in home prices continued in July, according to the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI. In the 20-city composite, every city reported lower price increases from a year ago compared with the June Y/Y number.
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) -0.4% M/M vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.4% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) -0.8% M/M vs. +0.4% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +16.1% Y/Y vs. +17.0% consensus and +18.6% prior. The deceleration marks the biggest deceleration in the history of the index, S&P DJI Managing Director Craig J. Lazzara said.
  • House Price Index: -0.6% vs. +0.1% prior.
  • "As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates upward, mortgage financing has become more expensive, a process that continues to this day. Given the prospects for a more challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to decelerate," Lazzara said.
  • Earlier this month, U.S. homebuyers bought the dip as prices cooled in August, report shows

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.