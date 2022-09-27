Roku brings high-end Ultra player to Canada
Sep. 27, 2022
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is launching its most powerful hardware in Canada.
- The company will start rolling out the Roku Ultra to Canadian customers in October.
- That device lists for C$129.99 and offers Roku's best Wi-Fi along with 4K support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ compatibility, as well as the Roku Voice Remote Pro, as well as Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and more.
- The device comes with the updated Roku OS 11.5, which features new visual tools onscreen to help users locate content using Roku Voice search.
- Roku stock (ROKU) is up 3.1% premarket amid a broader rally in prices.
