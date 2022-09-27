Altus Power to buy operating solar assets in $220M deal

Sep. 27, 2022 9:19 AM ETAltus Power, Inc. (AMPS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire 97 MW of solar assets operating across nine states for ~$220M, funded by a combination of cash on hand and assumed liabilities.

Altus (AMPS) said the largest of the portfolios includes 88 MW of generating assets, while the acquisition of the remaining 9 MW recently closed and are currently operating as part of the company's portfolio.

The company said the commercial and industrial-scale assets include rooftop, ground and carport-mounted solar arrays and deliver clean electricity under long-term contracts to predominantly investment-grade customers.

Altus Power (AMPS) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.16/share on revenues of $25M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.