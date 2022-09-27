Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire 97 MW of solar assets operating across nine states for ~$220M, funded by a combination of cash on hand and assumed liabilities.

Altus (AMPS) said the largest of the portfolios includes 88 MW of generating assets, while the acquisition of the remaining 9 MW recently closed and are currently operating as part of the company's portfolio.

The company said the commercial and industrial-scale assets include rooftop, ground and carport-mounted solar arrays and deliver clean electricity under long-term contracts to predominantly investment-grade customers.

Altus Power (AMPS) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.16/share on revenues of $25M.