CleanSpark hashrate exceeds 4 EH/s
Sep. 27, 2022 9:19 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) said its bitcoin mining hashrate exceeded 4 EH/s, increasing more than 30% in less than a month.
- Hashrate, which determines how much bitcoin a company mines, is considered to be one of the most critical metrics for evaluating bitcoin mining companies.
- CleanSpark's acquisition of a campus in Sandersville, GA, by early October is expected to add 1.4 EH/s to the company's hashrate before 2022-end.
- The company maintained its 2022 guidance of 5 EH/s and said it expects to meet its 2023 guidance of 22.4 EH/s.
- Source: Press Release
