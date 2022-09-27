CleanSpark hashrate exceeds 4 EH/s

Sep. 27, 2022 9:19 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Bitcoin ASIC miners in warehouse. ASIC mining equipment on stand racks for mining cryptocurrency in steel container. Blockchain techology application specific integrated circuit units storage

artiemedvedev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) said its bitcoin mining hashrate exceeded 4 EH/s, increasing more than 30% in less than a month.
  • Hashrate, which determines how much bitcoin a company mines, is considered to be one of the most critical metrics for evaluating bitcoin mining companies.
  • CleanSpark's acquisition of a campus in Sandersville, GA, by early October is expected to add 1.4 EH/s to the company's hashrate before 2022-end.
  • The company maintained its 2022 guidance of 5 EH/s and said it expects to meet its 2023 guidance of 22.4 EH/s.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.