DOD awards Skywater up to $99M in additional funding to advance rad-hard technology to productization and qualification
Sep. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETSkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) announced the Department of Defense has awarded the company up to $99M as a continuation of the previous initiative to broaden onshore production capabilities for strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics.
- The DOD recently determined that the company has successfully completed the base prototype project for its 90 nm rad-hard process (RH90), part of the previously announced $170M investment.
- This additional award enables the move to productization and qualification, which is already underway.
- “This is one more milestone in our RH90 technology roadmap and speaks to the viability of our Technology as a Service business model and the open ecosystem we are creating with our unique technology foundry offering. SkyWater’s mix of defense and commercial business provides viability to meet long-term system procurement timeframes.” said SkyWater President and CEO, Thomas Sonderman
