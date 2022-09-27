DOD awards Skywater up to $99M in additional funding to advance rad-hard technology to productization and qualification

Sep. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETSkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) announced the Department of Defense has awarded the company up to $99M as a continuation of the previous initiative to broaden onshore production capabilities for strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics.
  • The DOD recently determined that the company has successfully completed the base prototype project for its 90 nm rad-hard process (RH90), part of the previously announced $170M investment.
  • This additional award enables the move to productization and qualification, which is already underway.
  • “This is one more milestone in our RH90 technology roadmap and speaks to the viability of our Technology as a Service business model and the open ecosystem we are creating with our unique technology foundry offering. SkyWater’s mix of defense and commercial business provides viability to meet long-term system procurement timeframes.” said SkyWater President and CEO, Thomas Sonderman

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.