Swiss biopharma NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) slipped ~17% pre-market Tuesday despite announcing positive topline data from a Phase 2a clinical trial for lead candidate Quilience involving patients with sleep disorder narcolepsy.

The 67-patient trial was designed to evaluate the once-daily monotherapy, also known as Mazindol ER, as a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in narcolepsy.

The multi-center study reached the primary endpoint over a 4-week treatment period as Quilience led to a 7.1-point mean reduction in EDS from baseline in terms of a clinical measure called the Epworth Sleepiness Scale compared to the 3.2-point decline in the placebo group (p=0.0081).

The study drug outperformed the placebo across all time points in relation to a decline in cataplexy attacks in narcolepsy Type 1 patients, a key secondary endpoint of the study.

Quilience was found to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events or safety concerns, the company said.

NLSB plans to share interim data from the open-label extension of the study before year-end and final data in Q1 2023.

A previous interim readout from the study indicated a 7.3-point absolute decline and 4.3-point placebo-adjusted decline in ESS for the 13-patient Quilience arm.