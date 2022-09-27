Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), a sustainable bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner, has met its near-term goal of increasing its operating capacity to exceed 3.7 exahash per second, it said on Tuesday.

That followed the full energization of 1.4 EH/s at the company's Prince George, British Columbia mining data center, as well as the full energization of 1.5 EH/s at its second facility in Mackenzie, BC less than two months ago.

The miner said it still expects to achieve near-term operating capacity of 4.7 EH/s as its phase three expansion of a further 1.0 EH/s at Mackenzie remains on track to be energized by the end of Q4. By 2023, IREN expects to see 6.0 EH/s since an initial 1.3 EH/s development has been planned to take place at Childress, Texas.

“The successful energization of Prince George is another major milestone for Iris Energy. We are particularly pleased to continue our track record of delivering major projects either on or ahead of schedule, and look forward to further expansion of our operating capacity in the months ahead," said Iris Energy Co-Founder and Co-CEO Daniel Roberts.

IREN shares gained 3.1% in premarket trading, perhaps as bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumps more than 5% to retake $20K.

