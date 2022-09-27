Oracle ordered to pay $23M fine by SEC to resolve charges of bribing foreign officials

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been ordered to pay a $23M fine by the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that the IT software and services giant bribed foreign officials between 2016 and 2019 using slush funds to win business.

The U.S. agency said Oracle's (ORCL) subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and India created and used slush funds to win business. In Turkey and the UAE, subsidiaries of Oracle (ORCL) paid for foreign officials to attend technology conferences and in some instances, officials' families accompanied them on trips to international conferences and side trips to California.

Oracle (ORCL) was previously sanctioned with the creation of slush funds, resolving charges in 2012 after creating funds worth millions of dollars in India with use for illicit purposes.

“The creation of off-book slush funds inherently gives rise to the risk those funds will be used improperly, which is exactly what happened here at Oracle’s Turkey, UAE, and India subsidiaries,” said Charles Cain, the SEC’s FCPA Unit Chief, in a statement. “This matter highlights the critical need for effective internal accounting controls throughout the entirety of a company’s operations.”

Oracle (ORCL) did not admit or deny the findings, but it agreed to cease and desist from committing violations of the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the FCPA.

Earlier this month, Oracle (ORCL) posted first-quarter results that topped estimates due to strength in its cloud, leading to praise from several Wall Street analysts.