AITX's subsidiary bags multiple orders through new and existing dealers
Sep. 27, 2022 9:30 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) notifies that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices has received six orders, totaling fifteen units, from two recently signed and four existing authorized dealers.
- The orders for 15 devices secured since participation at Security Industry Trade Show.
- The product mix of the fifteen security devices ordered since the last public announcement are eleven RIOs, two ROSAs and two AVAs.
- RAD expects to make additional announcements of other recently signed authorized dealers and further sales updates in the immediate future.
Comments