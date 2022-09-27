AITX's subsidiary bags multiple orders through new and existing dealers

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) notifies that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices has received six orders, totaling fifteen units, from two recently signed and four existing authorized dealers.
  • The orders for 15 devices secured since participation at Security Industry Trade Show.
  • The product mix of the fifteen security devices ordered since the last public announcement are eleven RIOs, two ROSAs and two AVAs.
  • RAD expects to make additional announcements of other recently signed authorized dealers and further sales updates in the immediate future.

