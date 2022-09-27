Silo Pharma prices $5M stock offering to obtain uplisting on Nasdaq

Sep. 27, 2022 9:31 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILOD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Silo Pharma (OTCQB:SILOD) announced Tuesday pricing of its public offering of 1M shares at $5 per share.
  • Gross proceeds is expected to be $5M.
  • The developmental stage biopharmaceutical company said it intends to use the net proceeds for for product development, marketing, and working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • As a result of the offering, the company's common stock will be uplisted to Nasdaq and begin trading under ticker symbol "SILO" from Sept 27, 2022.
  • Offering is expected to close on Sept 29, 2022.

