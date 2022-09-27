Silo Pharma prices $5M stock offering to obtain uplisting on Nasdaq
Sep. 27, 2022 9:31 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILOD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Silo Pharma (OTCQB:SILOD) announced Tuesday pricing of its public offering of 1M shares at $5 per share.
- Gross proceeds is expected to be $5M.
- The developmental stage biopharmaceutical company said it intends to use the net proceeds for for product development, marketing, and working capital and general corporate purposes.
- As a result of the offering, the company's common stock will be uplisted to Nasdaq and begin trading under ticker symbol "SILO" from Sept 27, 2022.
- Offering is expected to close on Sept 29, 2022.
Comments