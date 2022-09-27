Moleculin Biotech rises 7% as WP1096 compound selected for NIAID-funded animal studies
Sep. 27, 2022 9:33 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is trading ~7% higher premarket after it said WP1096 molecule to treat viruses, including arenaviruses will be evaluated in animal studies by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.
- WP1096 is a compound within the WP1122 portfolio, which is a prodrug of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) and has been approved outside the U.S. for use as a treatment for COVID-19.
- The Company believes WP1096 may target and impact glycolysis and glycosylation processes in host cells and viruses.
- "If WP1096 demonstrates significant efficacy in the requested animal studies, Moleculin intends to revise its current development strategy to accelerate development work on WP1096," the company added.
