Safety board recommends Synthetic Biologics proceed in cell transplant recipients trial

Sep. 27, 2022 9:41 AM ETSynthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Stem cell therapy

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) on Tuesday said a data safety board had recommended that its phase 1b/2a study of its SYN-004 therapy for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host-disease in stem cell transplant recipients could proceed to enroll patients into the second cohort.
  • SYN said the first cohort had enrolled 19 patients who got at least 1 dose of either SYN-004 or a placebo.
  • A data safety monitoring committee reviewed the safety and pharmacokinetic data and recommended that the study may proceed to enroll the second cohort in with either SYN-004 or placebo would be administered in combination with antibiotic piperacillin/tazobactam.
  • SYN remains on track to initiate the second cohort in Q4, CEO Steven Shallcross said in a statement.
  • Synthetic Biologics (SYN) stock +4.2% to $1.08 in early trading.

Comments

