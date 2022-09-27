Senmiao Technology signs online ride-hailing contract with Guangzhou-based leasing firm
Sep. 27, 2022 9:55 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stated Tuesday its wholly owned subsidiary Chengdu Xixingtianxia has signed one-year agreement with automobile leasing company Baishi Haoyun through Aug. 2023.
- Under the deal, Baishi Haoyun will utilize Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform to provide ride-hailing services by appointment in Guangzhou.
- Senmiao will assign online ride orders to Baishi Haoyun's drivers and provide real-time information including service types and prices. In turn, Senmiao will pay commission fees to Baishi Haoyun on a monthly basis, which are based on fares collected from customers.
- "We are excited to announce our cooperation with Baishi Haoyun, an established company that possesses a competitive advantage in Guangzhou with its 20 years of local operating history," commented Chairman and CEO Xi Wen.
- Stock is up 8% in early trading session on Tuesday.
