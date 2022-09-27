Senmiao Technology signs online ride-hailing contract with Guangzhou-based leasing firm

Sep. 27, 2022 9:55 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stated Tuesday its wholly owned subsidiary Chengdu Xixingtianxia has signed one-year agreement with automobile leasing company Baishi Haoyun through Aug. 2023.
  • Under the deal, Baishi Haoyun will utilize Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform to provide ride-hailing services by appointment in Guangzhou.
  • Senmiao will assign online ride orders to Baishi Haoyun's drivers and provide real-time information including service types and prices. In turn, Senmiao will pay commission fees to Baishi Haoyun on a monthly basis, which are based on fares collected from customers.
  • "We are excited to announce our cooperation with Baishi Haoyun, an established company that possesses a competitive advantage in Guangzhou with its 20 years of local operating history," commented Chairman and CEO Xi Wen.
  • Stock is up 8% in early trading session on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.