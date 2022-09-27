Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) said Tuesday it agreed to sell its Russia operations, including its Metran Russia-based manufacturing subsidiary, to the local management team, following through on plans to exit the country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Metran is a supplier of process automation equipment acquired several years ago by Emerson (EMR) to increase its exposure to Russia's energy industry.

Emerson (EMR) said Russia represented 1.5% of total company sales in 2021.

The company already included a $162M pre-tax loss in its FQ3 as part of its previously announced Russia exit.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is experiencing solid demand from all end markets and has record backlog orders, Value Quest writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.