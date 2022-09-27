Consumer confidence improves for second straight month, exceeding consensus
Sep. 27, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Conference Board September Consumer Confidence Index: 108.0 vs. 104.5 expected and 103.6 prior (revised from 103.2).
- Present Situation Index, which is based on how consumers weigh current business and labor market conditions, improved to 149.6 from 145.3 in August.
- Expectations Index rose to 80.3 from 75.8 previously, signaling consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions improved from summer lows.
- "Concerns about inflation dissipated further in September—prompted largely by declining prices at the gas pump—and are now at their lowest level since the start of the year," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
- "Looking ahead, the improvement in confidence may bode well for consumer spending in the final months of 2022, but inflation and interest-rate hikes remain strong headwinds to growth in the short term," she added.
- Previously, (Sep. 16) consumer sentiment improves a bit further in September, falls short of expectations.
