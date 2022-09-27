Peloton gains after competitor Nautilus starts potential sales process
Sep. 27, 2022 10:07 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), NLSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) rose 3.8% after competitor Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announced after the close on Monday that its board started a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. Nautilus jumped 11%.
- Peloton (PTON) appears to be moving in sympathy after the Nautilus news, especially as investors, including Blackwells Capital, have called for Peloton to sell itself as its shares have plummeted. Traders were circulating a Dealreporter "morning flash" item that discussed the sale speculation, likely helping to prompt the share move.
- News earlier this month that Peloton (PTON) founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi were leaving the company may potentially reignite a sales process, if their presence had been a hindrance to a sale. One report at the time also indicated that Foley may unload his entire stake in PTON after a "cooling off" period.
- Peloton (PTON) short interest is 13.9%.
- Along with the founders, Peloton (PTON) Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder is set to depart, the company confirmed on Monday.
Comments (1)