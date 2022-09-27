Strikes have stopped refined products from leaving three TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) refineries and a fuel storage depot in France, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a CGT union official.

No product is leaving TotalEnergies' (TTE) 240K bbl/day Gonfreville oil refinery, the 119K bbl/day Feyzin oil refinery, and the La Mede biorefinery, as well as the Cote d'Opale fuel storage depot near Dunkirk, according to the report.

Workers reportedly are striking across all of the company's platforms except for the 230K bbl/day Donges refinery.

The CGT union earlier in September called the strike from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Separately, TotalEnergies (TTE) said Tuesday that investments in new oil and gas developments will continue to be needed at least until the mid 2030s to meet demand and avoid price spikes.

The company said the transition to cleaner forms of energy will require a step up in spending to double by 2030 to reach $1.5T/year.

Europe's struggle to replace Russian pipeline gas flows it normally would rely on during the winter is being hurt by unrealistic demands from buyers, TotalEnergies (TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne said recently.