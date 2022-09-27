Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) detailed some of the new tech initiatives the chain is using to enhance its employee and guest experience.

In select Southern California restaurants, Chipotle (CMG) is piloting a cook to needs kitchen management system that provides demand-based cooking and ingredient preparation forecasts to optimize throughput and freshness while minimizing food waste. CMG said the system uses AI and machine learning to monitor ingredient levels in real time and notifies the crew how much to prep, cook and when to start cooking, while also automatically populating real time production planning for each restaurant with a cost-saving goal in mind.

Chipotle (CMG) has been testing the autonomous cooking assistant (called Chippy) with tortilla chip production at its headquarters’ innovation hub in Irvine, California.

The restaurant company is also piloting advanced location-based technology to enhance its app functionality and provide a more convenient experience for guests. For guests who opt-in, the program can engage with Chipotle App users upon arrival and utilizes real time data to enhance their experience with order readiness messaging, wrong pick-up location detection, reminders to scan the Chipotle Rewards QR code at checkout, and more.