Outlook Therapeutics ties up with AmerisourceBergen for anticipated launch of wet AMD drug

Biopharma Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) on Tuesday said they had entered into a commercialization agreement for the anticipated launch of eye diseases treatment ONS-5010.

The company in late Aug. resubmitted its biologics license application to the U.S. FDA for ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, with other potential retinal indications to follow.

In preparation for an anticipated approval from the drug regulator, OTLK said ABC will provide third-party logistics services and distribution, as well as medical information and pharmacovigilance services in the U.S.

"As Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) moves toward a potential launch in the United States, and if ONS-5010 is approved by FDA, AmerisourceBergen's (ABC) commercialization support will expand to include additional services, such as patient services and field solutions," the companies said in a statement.

If ONS-5010 gets approval, ABC's Besse Medical, a specialty distributor to retina specialists, will provide its services, while an ABC affiliate will give distribution services, including cold chain storage.

OTLK is also exploring a tie-up with ABC to support the launch of ONS-5010 in international markets.

OTLK stock -0.4% to $1.15 in morning trading, while shares of ABC +0.8% to $137.40.