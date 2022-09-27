Financial services giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), food ordering platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and credit card network Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have all partnered Tuesday to roll out a credit card that will allow DoorDash users to earn benefits and rewards after making purchases on and off the platform.

For the so-called DoorDash Rewards Mastercard, JPMorgan (JPM) will serve as the co-brand card issuer and Mastercard (MA) will be the exclusive payments network. Timing of the card's launch was not disclosed.

The new DoorDash credit card "is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store,” said Ed Olebe, president of Chase Co-Brand Cards.

Chase (JPM) and DoorDash (DASH), of note, have worked together for the past two years. In early 2020, JPMorgan offered complementary DashPass subscriptions to its Sapphire, Freedom and Slate cardmembers to lure prospective cardmembers with an array of rewards and benefits. Mastercard (MA) and DoorDash first introduced card benefits together in April 2021.

In July, JPMorgan Chase and Instacart to launch new Instacart Mastercard credit card.